Boots in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Lee Mosely, aged 50, stole the fragrances from Boots in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, on October 20 last year.

Mosely, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

His co-accused, Shaun Freeman, appeared at the same court last week. The 54-year-old, of Langford Green, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, denied the same charge and will face trial next May.