Councils at odds over Shrewsbury roundabout advertising plans

Shrewsbury Town Council has voiced its objections to proposals from Shropshire Council to add signs to the Frankwell Roundabout – one of the main points of entry for visitors to the town.

It has also raised concern about the number of roundabouts in the town being used to sell advertising space.

The plan is the latest from Shropshire Council which, through agents CP Media, has agreed adverts for a host of roundabout across the county.

The move was described by the council's previous cabinet member for highways, Richard Marshall, as a way of "improving the council’s income stream to the benefit of our residents".

It comes as the authority is facing significant pressures on its budget.

The Frankwell plan involves three signs facing all the entrances to the roundabout – apart from Drinkwater Street.

The three signs would be 80cm wide and 50cm high.

There are conditions over what can appear on the adverts with political and religious messages, promotion of gambling, alcohol or tobacco and "any content considered offensive or socially controversial", not permitted.

But Shrewsbury Town Council's clerk, Helen Ball, has submitted an objection to the Frankwell proposal on behalf of Shrewsbury Town councillors, following their discussions.

The response states: "The town council object to this application on the basis that the new signs proposed are considerably larger than the existing ones and there appears to be a large amount of traffic islands around the town proposed for signage.

"There were also objections on the potential distraction this could create to drivers and cyclists.

"Finally, concerns were raised about the combination of larger and an increased number of signs on the visual amenity of the roundabout given the conservation status of the town."

Shropshire Council agreed in 2021 that it would look to sell advertising opportunities on roundabouts across the county – with CP Media taking on responsibility for selling the advertising.

The council has previously said that A total of 45 out of 57 roundabouts across the county have been identified as suitable for advertising opportunities.