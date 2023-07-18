Holiday clubs planned for summer

Children at a previous Crossbar holiday club.

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with The Crossbar Foundation, will provide an action-packed programme of activities for children aged between four and 11 at nine schools.

Starting on Monday, July 24, the clubs will run from Monday to Friday for the first five weeks of the holidays, before being held for four days on the final week of the summer break from August 29 to September 1.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “We always get such a great response to our clubs and we are really looking forward to offering our biggest and best summer holiday clubs to date.

"We are planning on welcoming thousands of children across Shropshire to our clubs and keeping them happy, healthy and active during the six weeks.

“As always, each week throughout the summer will have a special theme. This year’s will be Water Week, Ninja Warrior, Jungle Safari, Kids Rule, Superhero and Pirates.

"We have put together an action-packed itinerary to cater for everyone, with the activities including sports, treasure hunts, obstacle courses, inflatables, as well as arts and crafts, while Shropshire Paintball will be joining us to deliver their always popular Nerf gun sessions.

"We also have plenty more surprises throughout the holidays, so there’s so much for the children to be excited about.”

Crossbar’s summer holiday clubs will be held at Lawley Primary School, Newdale Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy in Telford.

They will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

Six of the nine host schools will have clubs every week during the holidays, while they will be held for four weeks at both Newdale and Radbrook, and for five of the six weeks at Much Wenlock.

All nine of the Crossbar clubs run from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.