Burst water mains and pipe causing supply problems in Ludlow and Shrewsbury

Areas of Ludlow and Shrewsbury were hit by water supply issues on Sunday after a mains and a pipe burst.

A water main has burst near Ludlow, with repair teams called to the scene.

Severn Trent Water says its was alerted to an issue in the Bromfield Road area of the town at 1.12am on Sunday.

A water pipe has burst in Bromfield Road and it involves either loss of water supply or reduced pressure in the SY8 postcode area.

An update at 7.27am on Sunday said: "Our team are on site working to repair the burst water main, once this has been repaired we will be looking to restore the supply.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing."

They say they will continue to update the Severn Trent Water website with more information.

Meanehile, a water pipe has burst in Shrewsbury, with repair teams from the water company working to fix it as soon as possible.

Severn Trent Water says it was alerted to an issue in the SY2 area of the county town at 6.56am on Sunday and a pipe was found to have burst in Kingston Drive.

A spokesperson for the water company said: "We’re so sorry if you notice a slight dip in your water pressure in the SY2 area of Shrewsbury.

"This is due to a burst water pipe on Kingston Drive. We have a team on site working on the repair and are confident to have this resolved as soon as possible.

"We really appreciate your patience whilst we work to get this resolved."

The water company's website is updated with any new information at stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents

