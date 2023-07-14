Coton Hill earlier this week

A sewer under the road was found to have collapsed following last weekend's deluge and a traffic light system has been used by Severn Trent Water.

The original plans to close the road for the works had appeared in doubt after experts identified problems with the planned diversion route but this has now been resolved.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "As part of their work to repair a collapsed sewer on Coton Hill in Shrewsbury, Severn Trent will be closing the road to traffic from noon this Sunday.

"It’s anticipated that the road will remain closed until Tuesday evening."

It is planned that the repairs will be completed and the road resurfaced in that time.

The road will be closed from the Bird in Hand pub to the Chester Street junction.

The Ellesmere Road/Berwick Road junction to and from Baschurch will be open as normal.

The council has confirmed that during the closure a signed diversion will be in place, and access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained.