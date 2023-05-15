Young farmers geared up for host of county show entertainment – including jelly racing

YFC members are gearing up for the Shropshire County Agricultural Show, which takes place on May 27.

Organisers of the event, which takes place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, say members of the Shropshire YFC will once again provide plenty of show highlights on Saturday, May 27, with the 2023 theme of Best of British.

And this year, the winning float will also be presented with a special champion rosette, commemorating 100 years of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), in recognition of the outstanding contribution from young farmers’ club members.

Shropshire County Show chairman, Phil Thornycroft, said: “We are always grateful to the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs for the efforts they put into their displays at the show.

“The floats are always a big highlight, with their ingenious designs surprising and delighting spectators, and this year we have the addition of jelly racing which is sure to provide a lot of fun and mayhem in the main ring.

“But the YFC don’t just bring fun and colour to the show, young farmers are the future of our industry and we are delighted they are such an integral part of our annual agricultural show.”

Tickets are still available for Shropshire County Show at the early bird price of £18 for adults and £16 for concessions. Children aged 15 and under are free and don’t require a ticket.

Main ring entertainment is headlined by Britain’s Got Talent stars, the motorcycle display team, Bolddog Lings, along with scurry racing, vintage vehicles and the Wirral Pipe Band.

There will be a wealth of activities, many of them free, for younger visitors, including archery, a climbing wall, canoe hire, the animal man, live music, magicians and circus skills.