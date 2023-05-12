Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major route to be closed for surface dressing work

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A major road is set to be closed for re-surfacing work.

The work will take place later this month
The work will take place later this month

The B4380, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is to be surface-dressed from Emstrey Bank to Atcham later this month as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme.

Stud removal will be carried out on May 22 and 23, with dressing operations taking place on two separate days between May 25 and 30 – not including the weekend and bank holiday Monday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "During the work, the road will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm each day with no access to Atcham.

"The closure for the majority of the day will be beyond the Salop Leisure entrance to maintain access to Salop Leisure, though for a period of time access to Salop Leisure will need to be closed too.

"Access to other residential properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained where safe and practicable.

"People are thanked for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News