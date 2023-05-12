Major route to be closed for surface dressing work

The work will take place later this month

The B4380, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is to be surface-dressed from Emstrey Bank to Atcham later this month as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme.

Stud removal will be carried out on May 22 and 23, with dressing operations taking place on two separate days between May 25 and 30 – not including the weekend and bank holiday Monday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "During the work, the road will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm each day with no access to Atcham.

"The closure for the majority of the day will be beyond the Salop Leisure entrance to maintain access to Salop Leisure, though for a period of time access to Salop Leisure will need to be closed too.

"Access to other residential properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained where safe and practicable.