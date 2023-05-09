Marathon runners raise more than £60k for local charity

Neil Griffiths taking part in the London Marathon.

They ran in pairs or alone, with their memories and many with blisters – but they all did it with one aim in mind and that was to raise as much money as possible for the charity which cared for and supported their loved ones.

And the running total for the efforts of Team Severn Hospice currently stands at more than £60,000, much to the delight of the charity’s fundraising team.

Among those running was husband and wife duo Dave and Nicola Butmaro.

They crossed the line, hand in hand, six hours, 34 minutes and 34 seconds after they had set off from the start in Greenwich Park.

They were running in memory of Dave’s dad Auryel, who passed away last September after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and raised a staggering £13,234.

Also running was Brynley Little who raised more than £2,600.

Not only did Severn Hospice recently care for his grandfather Donald, but his wife Sarah works at the hospice as a housekeeper.

Neil Griffiths ran in memory of his mum Joan, who was cared for by the hospice, and he raised more than £7,245.

He said it was a 'true honour' to wear the yellow vest of Severn Hospice for the challenge.

Emma MacCracken ran the course in four hours 54 minutes and was delighted with her time after suffering from a last-minute ankle injury.

She carried on with her training runs around the lanes near her home – determined to finish what she had set out to do.

Also suffering from injury and illness was Michelle Mitchell, a palliative care nurse from Powys who was running in memory of her father-in-law and raised more than £4,500.

Team members Morag Smith and Tim Jones became friends during the run up to the marathon and finished within moments of each other completing the 26.2-mile course in just under four hours 30 minutes.

Between them, they have raised more than £6,300.

Jessica Druce, from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team, said: “We are so proud of #TeamSevernhospice. They have been phenomenal – we knew they would all do their absolute best and they have done that and more.

“We never ask for anything from the families and friends of the people we care for, we are here for anyone living with an incurable illness, whenever they need us so we are humbled when someone decides they will run the world’s most famous marathon to fundraise for us.

“Not only are they committing to running the marathon, but they are also publicly saying they will do that for us and that is a huge responsibility and pressure.

“Our independent and Gold Bond runners ran their hearts out – smashing their times and making memories they will treasure for ever. We are just delighted that we were part of it with them.”