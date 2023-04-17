First homes delivered at Bellway's latest Shrewsbury development

CGI image of the Harper housetype

Darwin’s Edge, off Hereford Road, is being developed by Bellway, which is set to build 113 new homes for private sale and 37 affordable properties available for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership at the development.

Detailed plans for the scheme were given approval by Shropshire Council in February this year.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “We had lots of visitors during the launch over the Easter weekend, with a mix of home-hunters keen to find out more about this attractive and well-connected development on the southern edge of Shrewsbury.”

Bellway West Midlands is providing funding of £500,000 towards primary and secondary education in the area.

And Marie added: “We worked closely with the local authority to ensure that the range of two, three and four-bedroom homes at Darwin’s Edge helps to meet the particular needs of the local housing market.