Cycle route and footpath unveiled in tribute to popular councillor who served community for 25 years

Mansell Williams Way has officially been unveiled with help from Councillor Phil Gillam. In Picture: Phil Gilliam with Mansell's family

Mansel Williams represented the Belle Vue ward on Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council from 1990 and then the Belle Vue division on Shropshire Council when it was formed until September 2015.

He was also a key figure in the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust and the English Bridge Workshop arts hub.

He died in July 2016, aged 71.

Members of Shrewsbury Town Council’s Finance and General Purposes Committee unanimously agreed a motion, proposed by Councillor Phil Gillam, for the installation of two sign-posts, one at either end of an existing path running from Pritchard Way in Reabrook to Oteley Road, crossing Sutton Road on the way, a route now to be known as Mansel Williams Way.

Councillor Gillam, Ward Member for Sutton and Reabrook, said: “I thought this would be a suitable way to acknowledge Mansel’s contribution to the life of Shrewsbury, following his long-service representing Belle Vue Ward. He was respected as a fair and decent man across the political spectrum.

“Mansel was a man of many interests as well as a teacher and an artist. He established the English Bridge Workshop and was a driving force in saving the Abbey Railway Station, which is now a railway heritage centre.

“He was also a very keen cyclist and was a familiar sight around the town on his trusty old bicycle and I feel this is a fitting commemoration to a wonderful man.”

Asked about the naming of the route in honour of her late husband, Clare Byrne Williams said it was “really beautiful to see. Sad and lovely at the same time.”