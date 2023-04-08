Thousands descend on Attingham Park for Easter trail

Visitors of all ages at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, is running its annual Easter Trail, where families and children make their way along a mile-long walk and complete nature-inspired activities. For £3, each child taking part in the trail receives a map, pencil, bunny ears and a chocolate egg.

The trail, which was opened this year on March 25 and is set to continue to April 16, has been running at the National Trust country estate for many years, but organisers say this is the best Easter they have had since before the pandemic.

Organiser Karen Crick said: "It is going really well. It looks like the busiest Easter for us since before Covid.

"Thousands are visiting and also taking part in the Easter Trail and it is so lovely to see so many families coming to enjoy the sunshine which has been wonderful this weekend."

She said they had 4,000 people come through the park on Good Friday, and while they are still totting up the visitor numbers they expect it will have been a "bumper" Easter weekend.

She added that the 18th century country estate, which is set in 200 acres of parkland, has something for all the family this Easter.

Karen said: "We have a Georgian mansion to explore, a walled garden, which has just come into its finest as all the flowers are in bloom. and for children we have playing field along with natural play equipment."

She added that if none of that appealed, Attingham Park also had several woodland walks ranging from one mile to three miles. Older children can also join the "Hive Mind" and take on the challenge of working out the bee language cypher.

"The trail is on until April 16 from 8am till 5pm and while people do not to book we do advise people to check our website for availability first," Karen said,