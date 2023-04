Two fire crews from Telford and Shrewsbury were scrambled to Trinity Street at 5.37pm on Saturday to reports of a property fire.

When they arrived on the scene they found a tumble dryer fire that was out on arrival.

But a spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews have removed tumble dryer from outbuilding and utility electrics have been isolated. Thermal imaging camera used to check for any hot spots."