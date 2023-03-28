'Exciting times' for youth charity with £1.5m grant to pay for new headquarters

Richard Parkes, SYA Chief Executive Officer, said they are exciting times for the charity.

SYA – All About Youth will build a new base to replace its current headquarters The New Lodge, Upton Lane in Shrewsbury.

The group is committed to running youth clubs, groups and projects for young people and supporting voluntary groups across the county.

PSG – a subsidiary of Shropshire Council – is being commissioned as independent construction consultants to manage the project.

Shropshire Council agreed a 99 year lease under the capital asset transfer scheme on Wednesday and the planning permission process for the project has started.

SYA was one of 43 youth services across England which were awarded funds by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Richard Parkes, SYA Chief Executive Officer, said: “These are exciting times for the charity and this is the best news we could have received.

“We are committed to extending our range of services over the coming year, making the support we provide accessible to even more young people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and our new HQ will make that even easier.

“There is no doubt young people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and beyond have had a difficult time during the pandemic and have missed out on so many opportunities and many haven’t had the chance to learn important social skills during important stages of their youth. SYA is ensuring they get those opportunities and enjoy every second of their journey through what can be difficult years.

“We are absolutely delighted to win the £1.5m grant from the Youth Investment Fund. It has been an essential part of our quest to provide a more suitable and permanent home for us to carry out the work we do. A new base has been a top priority on our to-do list for a while and we are now in a position to proceed.

“It will be built on our present site in Upton Lane and replace the demountable building we've been working from.

“We have commissioned PSG to run the build project and they will appoint the builders and other professionals needed to carry out the work. We are also hoping the youngsters who are supported by SYA can be involved in the project and co-design the new building.”

Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and SYA Patron, said: “These are difficult times for all charities who are so dependent on grants and donations to continue carrying out the important work they do.

“On behalf of SYA I would like to thank the Youth Investment Fund for the generous grant they have awarded to us – it really is greatly appreciated and will make a huge difference to the charity, to the services SYA can provide and most importantly to the young people who benefit from this invaluable support across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills.

“The National Youth Guarantee will provide these opportunities and support young people with access to regular club activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities.

“We are supporting this today with an investment to create or renovate spaces for youth clubs and activities to support opportunities for thousands of young people across the country who would otherwise miss out.”

Nick Temple, CEO for Social Investment Business, said: “Every young person deserves access to high quality activities and facilities, providing the opportunities to help them thrive. The Youth Investment Fund is helping make that vision a reality, supporting organisations and projects in the areas of England that need it most.

“It’s been amazing to see the wide range of projects applying to the Fund, and especially how young people have played a meaningful role in shaping those plans. There is a real appetite to develop inclusive, accessible and sustainable facilities that will be there for future generations – and that is reflected in the first set of grants announced today.