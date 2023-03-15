Yoga, cookery and holiday fun coming to Shrewsbury community centre in new scheme

Yoga and cookery will be among the activities at Ditherington Community Centre in Shrewsbury

The 4 All Foundation and Shrewsbury Town Council have announced a new partnership to bring a range of activities to Ditherington Community Centre.

Activities will include special educational needs and disabilities multi-sports sessions, adult educational classes, and more. These activities will be delivered by several organisations that include The Marches Academy Trust, North Shropshire College and 4 All Foundation.

George Hounsell, of the 4 All Foundation, said: “The foundation has been running a similar programme in partnership with Market Drayton Town Council and has been a real success. This will help the Ditherington community enjoy a wealth of enriching community activities from yoga to cookery.”

Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and ward member for Castlefields and Ditherington, added: “I want to welcome 4 All Foundation to the area, they have a good track record and are very ambitious about providing a valuable range of programmes for all ages and interests.

“Unfortunately, activity at our Ditherington Community Centre has not recovered from the Covid restrictions, so we are delighted to join this new partnership with 4 All Foundation, which will provide a great boost for the centre and the neighbourhood.

“The centre will also continue to be available for bookings by local residents for family, social and recreational events.

“I would urge our local residents to join us at Ditherington Community Centre and find out more about the interesting new programmes which will be available to all members of our community.”