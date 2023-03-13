Rush hour traffic chaos after three-car crash on A5 in Shrewsbury

Nobody was hurt, but the eastbound carriageway was gridlocked during rush hour. Police say the cars involved in the crash have been moved and the traffic should start to ease.

A spokesman said: "At around 8.25am om Monday, March 13, we received a report a three-car collision on the A5 between Dobbies roundabout and Emstrey roundabout. Thankfully no one was injured. At 8.55am officers updated our incident log that all the cars have been moved off the carriageway so hopefully the backlog of traffic should begin to clear now."