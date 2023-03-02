Notification Settings

Fire service crew rescued from lift - at the station!

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Fire service staff were in the right place to be rescued when they got stuck in a lift - at the station!

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Two colleagues from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service became trapped at Shrewsbury Fire Station in St Michael's Street.

They were rescued using the lift keys - a bit more of a simple job than some of the life-saving work firefighters regularly tackle.

A spokeswoman said: "At 6.11pm on Wednesday, March 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a "lift rescue, persons locked in" in Shrewsbury.

"Two persons released from lift using lift keys. One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

