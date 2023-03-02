Fire service crew rescued from lift - at the station!

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Two colleagues from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service became trapped at Shrewsbury Fire Station in St Michael's Street.

They were rescued using the lift keys - a bit more of a simple job than some of the life-saving work firefighters regularly tackle.

A spokeswoman said: "At 6.11pm on Wednesday, March 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a "lift rescue, persons locked in" in Shrewsbury.