Fire service crew rescued from lift - at the station!

Two colleagues from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service became trapped at Shrewsbury Fire Station in St Michael's Street.
They were rescued using the lift keys - a bit more of a simple job than some of the life-saving work firefighters regularly tackle.
A spokeswoman said: "At 6.11pm on Wednesday, March 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a "lift rescue, persons locked in" in Shrewsbury.
"Two persons released from lift using lift keys. One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."