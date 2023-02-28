Notification Settings

Woman taken to hospital after fall near Shrewsbury railway station

By David Tooley

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after reports that a person had fallen over near Shrewsbury train station.

An ambulance crew was scrambled to Castle Foregate at 10.54am on Tuesday where they found a person described as elderly who had sustained non-serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.54am to reports of a person that had fallen at Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury.

"One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found an elderly woman. She had sustained non-serious injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.”

West Mercia Police was called but was not involved in the incident.

Initial reports were that a car had hit a pedestrian on the one-way street.

Significant traffic delays were reported around Shrewsbury town centre at the time.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

