Woman taken to hospital after fall near Shrewsbury railway station

An ambulance crew was scrambled to Castle Foregate at 10.54am on Tuesday where they found a person described as elderly who had sustained non-serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.54am to reports of a person that had fallen at Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury.

"One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found an elderly woman. She had sustained non-serious injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.”

West Mercia Police was called but was not involved in the incident.

Initial reports were that a car had hit a pedestrian on the one-way street.