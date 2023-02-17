Village residents could get pipes replaced under new scheme

Severn Trent will be holding a meeting on the scheme later this month

Severn Trent says it is offering customers living in Bomere Heath, and the surroundings area, the chance to save thousands of pounds through it’s Green Recovery programme.

The company is inviting residents to meet with teams to find out how they can benefit from it’s £78m project where it is replacing old, lead supply pipes for free.

Severn Trent is committed to replacing 26,000 customer owned supply pipes in its region across parts of Shropshire, and most of Coventry in a unique trial, that the company says will help reduce leaks and improve water quality for the area.

Katie Cockerill, Severn Trent Project Manager for Green Recovery said: “We know that times are challenging for many of our customers, which is why we’re inviting locals to Bomere Heath the chance to come meet us to see if they can benefit from this exciting project for the area.

“People may not know that they own their supply pipe, let alone potentially have one that is older and lead, which could pose not only health risks, but with a pipe that old could easily burst or leak and cause problems, that would be the homeowners responsibility to fix, which could be really costly. Through this ambitious project, we’re looking to replace the lead water supply pipes with a new, industry-standard plastic pipe, at no cost to the customer.

“We’d love for people to come meet us to find out how they can benefit, and how they can make sure they don’t miss out on this opportunity."

Teams from Severn Trent will be Bomere Heath Village Hall on Wednesday, February 22, from 11am to 6pm.

There will be food available, and the opportunity to find out how people can be involved with the project that could save thousands of pounds and see their old lead supply pipes upgraded for free.

“Not only will we be replacing customer owned pipes, saving those people money and ensuring their supply pipe is of top quality and less likely to cause issues, but it will also mean less dosing at our water treatment works, which is better for the environment as we will have removed any risks associated with customer lead pipes that requires the extra treatment,” added Katie.