Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Songs and history of legendary Irish band to be shared in county show

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A band telling the story of legendary folk group The Dubliners is returning to the county.

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners comes to Shrewsbury in May
Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners comes to Shrewsbury in May

Seven Drunken Nights will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, May 2, sharing the songs and the history of the Irish band.

The Dubliners' career spanned 50 years, performing hits including Whiskey In The Jar, Irish Rover and Molly Malone.

A cast of musicians and singers bring the music of the iconic group back to life and invoke the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £28. To buy tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/seven-drunken-nights/

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Music
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News