Songs and history of legendary Irish band to be shared in county show

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners comes to Shrewsbury in May

Seven Drunken Nights will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, May 2, sharing the songs and the history of the Irish band.

The Dubliners' career spanned 50 years, performing hits including Whiskey In The Jar, Irish Rover and Molly Malone.

A cast of musicians and singers bring the music of the iconic group back to life and invoke the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.