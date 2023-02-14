Notification Settings

Shrewsbury garden centre on market for £795,000

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyPublished:

A Shropshire garden centre is on the market with a guide price of £795,000.

Severndale. Picture: Roger Parry & Partners
Severndale. Picture: Roger Parry & Partners

Roger Parry & Partners are marketing Severndale Nurseries and Garden Centre, off the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road.

A summary on the chartered surveyors and rural estate agents' website says: "Severndale provides an exciting opportunity to purchase a well established and extremely well respected Nursery and Garden Centre with an established customer base.

"There are a range of Greenhouses, further Outbuildings along with a tarmacked car park which provides parking for 24 vehicles.

"Beyond the Garden Centre is a paddock of approximately 1.4 acres which provides fantastic scope for a range of uses subject to the necessary consents. Accommodation is provided via a three-bedroomed detached bungalow."

Severndale Nurseries and Garden Centre is situated 3.5 miles to the south east of Shrewsbury.

Viewing it by appointment with the selling agents. Email andrewlowe@rogerparry.net or visit rogerparry.net/property/severndale-nurseries-garden-centre-cross-houses-shrewsbury/ for more details.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

