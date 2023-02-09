Excellent report from inspectors on girls school welcomed by head

Pupils at Shrewsbury School

The Independent Schools Inspectorate spent three days at the all age girls' school in November and has produced its report giving it the highest rating obtainable.

Key findings were that the quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements, and the quality of pupils’ personal development are excellent.

Shrewsbury High School is the only all-through, all-girls school in Shropshire welcoming pupils from across the region with bus routes bringing them into Shrewsbury from across the County and beyond.

Headteacher Jo Sharrock said she was delighted with the findings.

She said the inspectors spent three days across the whole school from Reception to Sixth Form, observing lessons, assemblies, breaktimes and clubs, interviewed teachers and students, surveyed parents, students and staff and examined samples of students’ work.

“At the heart of our mission is a promise to deliver excellence consistently and reliably for all our pupils," she said.

"We hold this promise very dear and so we are absolutely thrilled that the ISI, having intensely scrutinised and observed our school at every level, and in every aspect of the education we provide from Reception to Year 13, concluded emphatically that we deliver on that promise.

The report highlights just how successful we are in delivering our aims and living our values.

"Of course, this glowing report does not mean we are perfect, nor are we complacent. The hallmark of an excellent school is that it does not rest on its laurels and remains committed to listening to feedback and continuous improvement. It meant a great deal to us to receive such positive results from our pupil, parent and staff questionnaires. We believe that at the heart of our success lies a very productive relationship of trust and empathy between pupils, staff and parents. A relationship sustained by careful communication and partnership and one which we will never take for granted”.

Head of Juniors Kate Millichamp said: “While many comments from the report stand out, we are particularly proud that our pupils demonstrate a deep respect and great empathy for one another and pride in their inclusive community. We were also chuffed to see the excellent quality of teaching and learning recognised with numerous comments about high levels of ambition and engagement, facilitated by excellent relationships between pupils and staff. Our achievement is a result of the dedication and hard work of the whole staff body, the courage and brilliance of our pupils and the incredible support and loyalty of our parents. We are so proud of the whole school community”