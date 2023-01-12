Shropshire Council bringing in new charges for event road closures

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council's cabinet is set to consider introducing a raft of new charges for road closures – for events ranging from those organised by town and parish councils, such as Christmas lights switch ons and fetes, to street parties and remembrance parades, as well as shut-downs required for filming.

A report, which will be considered next week, outlines a variety of charges, and says they would make up to £30,000 for the council over the year.

If approved a consultation on the plan will take place before the cabinet decides whether to bring it in.

Under the proposal road closures for events organised by town councils would require a fee of £100 if they have less than 1,000 people, and £295 for over 1,000.

Costs for closures for film production companies would be £750.

Charges for commercial events would be £145 for those with less than 500 people, £740 for attendances between 500 and 1000 people, and £1,480 for those with more than 1,000.

Non-commercial events would have charges of £40 for those below 100 people, £100 for between 100 and 500 visitors, £295 for between 500 and 1,000 people, and £590 for those with more than 1,000.

The proposal also says that all events organised by registered charities for the "sole purpose of generating income for their associated charity" will be at "no cost to the event organiser regardless of attendance".

It adds that some fees could be reduced where appropriate, stating: "In some cases officer discretion may be used to levy an appropriate charge that more accurately reflects the anticipated level of disruption and officers' time spent."

The paper to be considered by the council said that it is appropriate to consider the charges for some commercial organisers, which have been "achieving healthy profits from events".

Richard Marshall, the authority's cabinet member for highways, said: “Shropshire Council has always supported events in the county which are popular with residents and visitors. They promote active lifestyles and, in most cases, boost the local economy.

"Some commercial organisers have been achieving healthy profits from events in recent years and it seems both reasonable and appropriate to consider and apply charges for the use of the council’s highways to provide a financially sustainable approach for the council as many other local authorities do.

"This allows us to help fund and maintain a range of key services for Shropshire residents and those who visit the county.

“We’re proposing to introduce a new process that enables an appropriate recovery of costs, and considers all types of event and event organiser.

“In drafting proposals officers have considered the type and nature of events that would be covered by this proposed change, including fee waivers and/or discounts for non-profit making, charitable events.