Drivers hit by long delays on A5 into Shrewsbury

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished:

Drivers were facing severe delays of up to an hour as traffic backed up on the A5 near Shrewsbury on Thursday morning.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire.
Road users have been slowed to a crawl along the A5 westbound approaching Preston Roundabout from Telford.

Reports suggested it was due to a lane closure near Emstrey Roundabout.

Traffic data suggests drivers may be facing delays of up to an hour.

Megan Jones

Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

