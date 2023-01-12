Drivers hit by long delays on A5 into Shrewsbury

Road users have been slowed to a crawl along the A5 westbound approaching Preston Roundabout from Telford.
Reports suggested it was due to a lane closure near Emstrey Roundabout.
Traffic data suggests drivers may be facing delays of up to an hour.
Drivers were facing severe delays of up to an hour as traffic backed up on the A5 near Shrewsbury on Thursday morning.
