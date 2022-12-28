Government officials visit town to look at design and development plans

From left, Lisa Richards, Sirdeep Singh and Claire Evans with the rickshaw riders.

Shropshire Council is one of 25 local authorities taking part in the Design Code Pathfinders programme, funded by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

People are currently being asked for their opinion on the design of buildings in the West End, Frankwell and Riverside areas of Shrewsbury, which will form part of the evidence for the detail of the design code.

A website has been created – shrewsburydesigncode.commonplace.is – for people to make comments about what they like or dislike about the urban design of the specific area of Shrewsbury. The site is open for feedback until January 20.

Alongside the public consultation, urban design and planning specialists, LDA Design, are talking to community groups, councils and businesses to ensure a wide range of evidence informs the design code process.

Officials from DLUHC visited Shrewsbury recently to meet the project team and get a better understanding of why a design code is needed for the town.

Lisa Richards, design code project manager, said it was an important opportunity to discuss the project with Government representatives.

“We were delighted to welcome DLUHC’s head of architecture, Sarah Allan, and senior executive officer, Sirdeep Singh, to Shrewsbury,” she said.

“We gave them a detailed tour of the town centre, paying particular attention to the West End, Frankwell and Riverside area which is the focus of this part of the project.

“We thought the best way of seeing the town centre was by hailing the Shrewsbury Rickshaw, and Sarah and Sirdeep very much enjoyed exploring the town in comfort.

“Not only was the rickshaw ride enjoyable, it also demonstrated the potential for more active travel opportunities in Shrewsbury, so it worked really well.”

Claire Evans, Shrewsbury project officer at Shropshire Council, added: “It was a really positive day and enabled us to show the Government first-hand the opportunities and challenges, and how a design code would help ensure future development is appropriate for this part of Shrewsbury.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t already done so to visit the consultation website to give their feedback - it’s vital that as many people as possible get involved at this stage.