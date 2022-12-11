Yarn bombers create Christmas tree with a difference

Members of the Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew with their decorated Christmas tree at St Chad’s.

And the fruits of their labour can now be enjoyed as part of the Christmas Tree Festival at Shrewsbury’s St Chad’s Church.

The 28-member-strong Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew have knitted more than 130 colourful woolly hats to decorate the tree in support of local charity Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

The tree is one of a host of imaginatively decorated trees to be enjoyed at this year’s festival which runs until January 3.

“We have never had a Christmas tree at St Chad’s before,” said Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. “So when we heard about the Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew we thought this might give us a golden opportunity to do something a bit different. And they’ve done a really superb job.”

“This project has been a real labour of love for us,” said Clare Bear, one of the yarn bombers and project manager for Lovelyland, a not-for-profit social enterprise working with schools and community groups – including the yarn bombing group – across Shropshire.