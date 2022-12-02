Notification Settings

Motorcyclist, 78, killed in smash with lorry near Shrewsbury is named as inquest opens

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A 78-year-old motorcyclist who died after a crash with a lorry has been named.

An inquest into the death of Barry Howarth Warner, a retired engineer, was opened at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

Mr Warner was involved in the crash last Friday, November 25, at the junction of the A528 and Shrewsbury Road at Preston Gubbals, near Shrewsbury.

The hearing was told that police and paramedics were called to the scene after the collision, which took place at around 12.22pm. But nothing could be done to save him, and he was pronounced dead at 12.59pm. His body was identified by a police officer using photo ID.

Mr Warner's inquest was provisionally adjourned to March 2 next year, but the date may be changed.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

