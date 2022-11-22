Popular pub on board with Christmas Toy Appeal

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/11/2022 - Shropshire Star Toy Appeal in connection with Shropshire-based brewery Joule's. In Picture: Alex Phillips of The White Horse, Shrewsbury.

The Star has joined forces with Shropshire brewery Joule's, and The White Horse in Shrewsbury is one of the pubs which has agreed to act as a collection point.

The appeal, which has seen more than 5,000 toys distributed to good causes since its launch in 2015, is this year supporting four organisations.

We are appealing for toys, games and gifts suitable for children and teenagers, which will be shared between the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, The Harry Johnson Trust which provides support for children with cancer, Telford Young Carers, and The Movement Centre which provides therapy for children with conditions such as cerebral palsy.

George Holding, landlord of The White Horse, situated opposite Shire Hall in Wenlock Road, said he was delighted to be supporting our Christmas Toy Appeal.

"Times are hard at the moment for the industry, it is important that we remember not to lose sight of how tough it is for other people," he said.

"When I found out about the toy appeal, it made me think about how difficult things are going to be for many families. It's a really good thing to be able to do, and were are really pleased to be able to help."

We are appealing for brand new toys, games and other gifts that will appeal to children and teenagers.

As well as the White Horse, the Red Lion in Market Drayton, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King's Arms in Church Stretton are also taking part.