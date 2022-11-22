Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular pub on board with Christmas Toy Appeal

By Mark AndrewsShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A popular pub is raising a glass to the Shropshire Star's Christmas Toy Appeal, which seeks to bring a little joy to youngsters who might be having a tough time over the festive period.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/11/2022 - Shropshire Star Toy Appeal in connection with Shropshire-based brewery Joule's. In Picture: Alex Phillips of The White Horse, Shrewsbury.
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/11/2022 - Shropshire Star Toy Appeal in connection with Shropshire-based brewery Joule's. In Picture: Alex Phillips of The White Horse, Shrewsbury.

The Star has joined forces with Shropshire brewery Joule's, and The White Horse in Shrewsbury is one of the pubs which has agreed to act as a collection point.

The appeal, which has seen more than 5,000 toys distributed to good causes since its launch in 2015, is this year supporting four organisations.

We are appealing for toys, games and gifts suitable for children and teenagers, which will be shared between the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, The Harry Johnson Trust which provides support for children with cancer, Telford Young Carers, and The Movement Centre which provides therapy for children with conditions such as cerebral palsy.

George Holding, landlord of The White Horse, situated opposite Shire Hall in Wenlock Road, said he was delighted to be supporting our Christmas Toy Appeal.

"Times are hard at the moment for the industry, it is important that we remember not to lose sight of how tough it is for other people," he said.

"When I found out about the toy appeal, it made me think about how difficult things are going to be for many families. It's a really good thing to be able to do, and were are really pleased to be able to help."

We are appealing for brand new toys, games and other gifts that will appeal to children and teenagers.

As well as the White Horse, the Red Lion in Market Drayton, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King's Arms in Church Stretton are also taking part.

Donations can also be taken to the Shropshire Star offices at Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, or at Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Cost of living
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News