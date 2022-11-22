Notification Settings

BMW completely engulfed by fire on Shrewsbury street

By Megan Jones

Emergency services were called to a car on fire in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a car fire on Old Heath just after 6pm on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly involved a BMW saloon that was completely engulfed by the flames.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 18:05 on Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Car Fire in Shrewsbury.

"This incident involved a BMW saloon vehicle which was 100% involved in the fire."

One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury fire station, and crews used air bags as well as a hosereel jet to tackle the blazing vehicle.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

