BMW completely engulfed by fire on Shrewsbury street

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a car fire on Old Heath just after 6pm on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly involved a BMW saloon that was completely engulfed by the flames.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 18:05 on Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Car Fire in Shrewsbury.

"This incident involved a BMW saloon vehicle which was 100% involved in the fire."