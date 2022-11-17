Seriously injured driver taken to hospital after two-car crash on Shrewsbury bypass

The A49 between Preston Island and Sundorne roundabout. Photo: Google

Two cars - a Honda and a Jaguar - collided on the A49 between Preston Island and the Sundorne roundabout at around 4pm yesterday, leading to the closure of the road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found a man from the first car. He was assessed and had serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

"No further patients required treatment.”

Police have confirmed the Honda driver was taken to hospital.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called a crash that had involved two separate incidents.

The closure of the road, one of the busiest in the county, led to long queues along the bypass as traffic was diverted onto alternative routes – including the A5 around Shrewsbury.