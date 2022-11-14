Sadness as work starts to remove dead cedar tree at Shropshire wedding venue

Work begins to take down the Cedar Tree

Countless bride and grooms have been photographed on their wedding day beside the impressive cedar tree in the grounds of Rowton Castle near Shrewsbury.

But the company that runs the site says that it is being taken down as it is no longer alive.

Ellesmere's Rob McBride, who is known as the 'Tree Hunter', went to watch the tree coming down on Monday.

"It is a sad day," he said.

"The tree could be about 350 years old. Sadly its location and condition has meant it has come to its demise."

A huge crane was brought in to work with with arborist Rob Tanulak who climbed the tree to take it down, top first.

Mr McBride gives talks on ancient trees and has written a book about his pilgrimage recording the "Great Trees of Offa's Dyke".