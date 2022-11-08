Major Shropshire road expected to be shut overnight so water main can be fixed

Shropshire Council says the water company has closed the A49 at Hadnall and that a diversion has been put in place.
A council spokesperson said: "Tankers are on site clearing away water and repairs will be made as soon as possible."
But they warn that the road is likely to remain closed overnight.
A diversion has been put in place via Tern Hill and the A53.
