Major Shropshire road expected to be shut overnight so water main can be fixed

By David Tooley

A major road in north Shropshire has been closed while Severn Trent deals with a burst water main.

Shropshire Council says the water company has closed the A49 at Hadnall and that a diversion has been put in place.

A council spokesperson said: "Tankers are on site clearing away water and repairs will be made as soon as possible."

But they warn that the road is likely to remain closed overnight.

A diversion has been put in place via Tern Hill and the A53.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

