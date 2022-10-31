Notification Settings

Motorists face disruption as work to Shrewsbury crossing takes place

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Motorists could face traffic disruption as work gets under way to replace a crossing on a busy road next week.

A pelican crossing is being changed to a puffin crossing

The pelican crossing on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury, near Whitehall Street towards the Abbey Foregate end of the road, will be replaced by a puffin crossing.

Work will start on Monday, November 7 and will take a week, Shropshire Council has said.

A spokesman said: "We'll aim to minimise disruption to traffic and pedestrians during the work."

Pelican and puffin crossings are similar, however a puffin crossing has its sequences controlled by sensors mounted on the lights, rather than a timer. These sensors can detect whether any pedestrians are on the crossing and control the colour of the lights accordingly. Once the control button has been pressed, the lights will only change back to green once the crossing is clear.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

