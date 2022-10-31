Motorists face disruption as work to Shrewsbury crossing takes place

The pelican crossing on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury, near Whitehall Street towards the Abbey Foregate end of the road, will be replaced by a puffin crossing.

Pelican and puffin crossings are similar, however a puffin crossing has its sequences controlled by sensors mounted on the lights, rather than a timer. These sensors can detect whether any pedestrians are on the crossing and control the colour of the lights accordingly. Once the control button has been pressed, the lights will only change back to green once the crossing is clear.