Canine cops help catch alleged criminals in Shropshire

The clever canines were brought in by officers in Telford and Shrewsbury.
West Mercia's police dog section said that police dog Riley found an alleged perpetrator of domestic violence in Telford, hiding in a garden having fled from officers.
Shortly after, police dog June located a male allegedly trying to break into town centre property in Shrewsbury, hiding in a courtyard.
"We have two new hide and seek champions," the section tweeted.