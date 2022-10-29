Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Canine cops help catch alleged criminals in Shropshire

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Police dogs, Juno and Riley became hide and seek champions in Shropshire on Friday night (28).

Police Dog Juno and handler
Police Dog Juno and handler

The clever canines were brought in by officers in Telford and Shrewsbury.

West Mercia's police dog section said that police dog Riley found an alleged perpetrator of domestic violence in Telford, hiding in a garden having fled from officers.

Shortly after, police dog June located a male allegedly trying to break into town centre property in Shrewsbury, hiding in a courtyard.

"We have two new hide and seek champions," the section tweeted.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News