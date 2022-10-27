Councillors to examine consultation plans for controversial Shrewsbury GP hub

The council will receive an update on the plans next week

Shropshire Council's Health and Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee will be receiving an update on the proposals for the Shrewsbury project from NHS bosses on Monday.

The proposal, which would see six GP practices leave their current buildings and move to the new hub, has been the subject of concern from residents and councillors – although GPs and health officials have argued it is the best way to improve and maintain services in the town.

The committee will receive the update from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s (NHS STW), which is behind the plan.

NHS STW had previously identified land on Oteley Road in Meole Brace as a potential site for the hub, which generated concerns from patients, particularly in relation to transport.

In September, in response to the concerns they agreed to look at other options in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council has said it will also support the scoping of transport options once a site – or sites – has been identified.

But the authority has stressed it cannot pay for dedicated transport to any preferred site.

The report to the committee from NHS STW states that a site options appraisal is still underway and that a public consultation is expected in the spring 2023.

Steve Charmley, committee chair, said: “This is an issue which affects over 45,000 people in and around Shrewsbury and has unsurprisingly prompted strong views.

“Part of our role as the council’s Health and Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee is to ensure that wherever possible all voices in the community are heard when health and care services in the Shropshire Council area are being considered, seeking answers to the questions the public want to understand. This includes looking closely and strongly at the engagement and consultation that is carried out so that any changes in services are made as transparently as possible.”