Charity Halloween trail encouraging people to 'check their pumpkins' begins this Sunday

The pumpkin trail encouraging people to 'check their pumpkins' and raising money to fight breast cancer runs this Sunday, October 30

Shrewsbury's spooky centrepiece, a giant pumpkin promising to be almost as tall as the Old Market Hall, will mark the start of a Halloween trail raising breast cancer awareness.

The trail runs on Sunday, October 30, and children and families are invited to follow the trail, meeting spooky characters along the way and raising money for good causes.

All money raised will be split between the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and cancer charity Make2ndsCount.

The trail is being coordinated by local breast cancer campaigner, Sally Jamieson and Charlotte Mulloy of Hickory's Smokehouse.

Charlotte said she was very excited about the opportunity to raise some money for a cause so close to the women's hearts.

"It's not only going to loads of fun, but it's for a really great cause. It's not only to raise money, but we want to encourage people to 'check their pumpkins'.

"We hope that doing something that involves the whole family will encourage young mothers and fathers to be on the look out for signs of breast cancer, because it's not just something that impacts older women."

Charlotte and Sally are hosting the trail in memory of their friend, Emily Roberts who died in February this year at just 30 years old following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Emily left behind her fiance Jason and three young daughters, Isla, Edie and Anni.

The giant pumpkin, provided by Shrewsbury BID, will feature in The Square throughout Halloween weekend.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said she hoped the giant pumpkin would become a talking point amongst locals and visitors alike.

“We were keen to do something a bit different for Halloween this year, and wanted to create a spectacle which people would remember,” she said.

“We think it has got to be the largest pumpkin ever seen in Shropshire, and it’s an amazing photo opportunity right in the heart of The Square – it’s about the same size as the Old Market Hall itself and is certainly an impressive sight."

The trail begins on Sunday, starting from the 28-foot pumpkin on The Square and runs all around the town centre from 12pm to 4pm.

Tickets for the trail can be purchased from collectionpot.com/pot/3035957 and cost £3 per child.