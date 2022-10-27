Bubble Tea shop to open in Shrewsbury shopping centre

Bubble on Cup is opening in the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury

Bubble on Cup is opening in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre on Friday.

Owner Gavin Wong was aware of the bubble tea craze sweeping the UK long ago and started to sell freshly made bubble tea at Dada Oriental Thai in Riverside.

It turned out to be popular, so he decided the time was right to launch Bubble On Cup, and approached the management at the Darwin to discuss possible sites for the new store.

Bubble On Cup will serve more than 20 varieties of bubble tea, including the celebrated brown sugar flavour. For those who prefer a simpler tea, Bubble On Cup will also be serving black tea, honey lemon tea, green tea and Panda milk tea. Everything served will be made fresh on site.

The store will be open daily from Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm, and Sunday 11am to 4pm for takeaways, and will be located near to the main entrance of the centre.

Gavin said:“We’re pleased to open Bubble On Cup in the Darwin centre and look forward to offering everyone a greater range of teas. We specialise in our own recipes of bubble tea, with a selection of different 'bubble' toppings to enhance your tea experience.”

Kevin Lockwood, manager of Darwin Shopping Centre, said: “We’re very excited to welcome another independent retailer to the centre’s already diverse line-up of brands.