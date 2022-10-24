Shrewsbury DVD and book store moving to new location in shopping centre

Esteban Bridges inside the current DVD Megastore unit

DVD Megastore and Buttercup Bookshop in Shrewsbury will become a standalone store on the mid-level of The Darwin Shopping Centre from December 3.

The two shops are currently based in two separate units in The Collective independent traders’ gallery, on The Darwin’s lower level.

Estaban Bridges owner of DVD Megastore and Buttercup Bookshop, says having a physical store will allow him to engage with customers and develop lifelong relationships with them.

“I am over the moon about the relocation of both of my stores,” he said. “Being located where I am, next to iconic national brands like M&S and Primark, is truly humbling and an ambition I’ve had since I started in this industry.

“The management team have always been so supportive of me – when we had to move shop location from Pride Hill they were very enthusiastic about the creation of The Collective, which is a wonderful incubator space for businesses.

“There’s no doubt that being in The Collective has enabled our growth to continue, resulting in us now having our own standalone store within the centre.”

Estaban plans to launch the Aspirations Initiative after the launch, which will use funds gathered from donated items to cover the cost of business management diplomas, to support young people wanting to create their own small businesses.

Kevin Lockwood, manager of The Darwin centre, said: “It is incredible what Estaban has achieved in such a short period of time. He is an exceptional retailer and has a clear vision of what he wants to achieve. He also has an incredibly loyal customer base and I know they will be thrilled when they see his new premises.”

“We are particularly proud of the mix of tenants we have at The Darwin and will continue to support our independent and national retailers with their ambitions as much as we can.

“We wish Estaban the very best in his new location and are sure he will continue to grow and develop his business with this expansion.”

The Collective has become a destination in Shrewsbury for people looking for something unique, local and special.

The space – which was formerly home to QVC – can house up to 11 independent businesses.