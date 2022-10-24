Developer withdraws controversial hotel plan to work with council on fresh proposal

An artist’s impression of how the proposed new Travelodge in the centre of Shrewsbury would look

Morris Property, which was behind the plan for the hotel and three retail units on the Barker Street Car Park in Shrewsbury, has withdrawn an application for the scheme.

Shropshire Council also confirmed it had received notification that the plans have been withdrawn.

But a spokesman for Morris Property said that it was now working on a revised proposal for the scheme.

It comes after significant opposition to the plans, with concerns raised over the appearance of the building, and its proximity to the Grade II* listed Rowley's House and Mansion – one of the county's most important historic buildings.

Amidst a swathe of objections to the proposal were calls to revisit the design work for the hotel, with Historic England suggesting Morris Property work with Shropshire Council to come up with a more acceptable proposal.

Historic England's Inspector of Historic Buildings and Areas, Julie Taylor, said: "In our view the height of the proposed building, exacerbated by its considerable massing and 90m expanse along Barker Street, would result in an unduly large, monolithic structure which would dominate the streetscape in this part of the conservation area; awkwardly juxtaposed with the adjacent former Baptist Church and Rowley’s House and Rowley’s Mansion."

In a statement Morris Property said that it was now working with the council's planning officers on a more suitable proposal – and would be listening to criticisms from organisations, including Shrewsbury Civic Society.