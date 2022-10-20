Shropshire Council parking charges to increase at end of month

Frankwell Car Park in Shrewsbury

The council has confirmed 'small increases' in charges at car parks and on-street parking areas will come into effect on Monday, October 31.

Under the plans – approved by the council’s cabinet in July this year, following a public consultation – the majority of charges in Shropshire Council-run car parks are set to rise by between 10p and 20p per hour, with other car parks remaining free of charge.

There are seven bands of car parks and on-street parking areas managed by Shropshire Council, with bands 1 to 6 currently being chargeable, and band 7 being free.

The new pricing levels will see charges ranging from 40p an hour up to £2.80.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, said: "Due to an increase in the rate of inflation and the cost of managing and maintaining our car parks and on-street parking areas, there will be small increases to some of our parking charges.

“We do appreciate that people are facing financial pressures at the moment, and we have sought to reduce the increases as much as possible.

"However, to not increase charges at all would mean having to cut other essential services that the council provides."

He added: “This will be the first increase in parking charges since the existing fees were introduced more than three years ago, and many other councils have raised charges annually in the same time period.

“The current charges were introduced between November 2018 and February 2019. In that time inflation has risen significantly, as have operational costs, but the council is receiving the same level of parking income – and can no longer continue to subsidise the maintenance and operation of car parks from other budgets.

“However, even with these changes, many car parks will continue to be free, and many will cost just 40p an hour. And even with a small increase, our prices will continue to compare favourably with many other parts of the country.”