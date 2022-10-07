Jail for man who tried to gouge PCSO's eye while being detained in Shrewsbury town centre

The assault happened on Claremont Hill, Shrewsbury

Paul Cotton, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 20 weeks behind bars after admitting five charges at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was charged with two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, two counts of common assault on an emergency worker and breaching a suspended sentence.

Cotton was locked up after two PCSOs were subjected to a "nasty assault" when they tried to detain him on Claremont Hill at around 11.45am on Wednesday, September 28, after "witnessing him breach a Criminal Behaviour Order".

Two PCSO’s were subjected to a nasty assault today in Shrewsbury town centre after they attempted to detail a male who had breached a Criminal Behaviour order. Male now in custody and officers will receive appropriate medical and welfare support — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) September 28, 2022

On the day of the assault, a spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The male lashed out at officers and tried to gauge the eye of one officer who is now receiving medical treatment."