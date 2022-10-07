Notification Settings

Jail for man who tried to gouge PCSO's eye while being detained in Shrewsbury town centre

By David StubbingsShrewsbury

A man who tried to gouge a PCSO's eye in a 'nasty' Shrewsbury town centre attack has been jailed.

The assault happened on Claremont Hill, Shrewsbury

Paul Cotton, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 20 weeks behind bars after admitting five charges at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was charged with two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, two counts of common assault on an emergency worker and breaching a suspended sentence.

Cotton was locked up after two PCSOs were subjected to a "nasty assault" when they tried to detain him on Claremont Hill at around 11.45am on Wednesday, September 28, after "witnessing him breach a Criminal Behaviour Order".

On the day of the assault, a spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The male lashed out at officers and tried to gauge the eye of one officer who is now receiving medical treatment."

Speaking after Cotton was sentenced, a spokesman said: “It is totally unacceptable for any emergency worker to be assaulted when going about their work and we hope this sentence sends a strong message that we will prosecute anyone responsible.”

