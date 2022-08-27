Shrewsbury restaurant boss hits out at rude diners who insulted teen waitress and fled without paying

Jacqueline Smith, owner of Exo Poli

Exo Poli, a Greek restaurant in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, posted about the customers' "unacceptable" behaviour online, and owner Jacqueline Smith said she has phoned the police.

Jacqueline told the Shropshire Star that it all started when the young waitress accidentally spilt a bit of oil on a customer's dress. She said they then insulted the staff member, before threatening to post an "awful" review online.

The incident prompted Jacqueline to write a post on the restaurant's Facebook page saying: "Hello everyone, unfortunately tonight we have received some very poor and unacceptable behaviour within our restaurant.

"A table of three who we accommodated for tonight have ended up leaving our restaurant refusing to pay a £81.90 bill and being very rude and confrontational towards our staff.

"After being questioned on this behaviour towards a young waitress the very worrying response was given that 'if she’s not man enough to take it she shouldn’t be working in hospitality'.

"Behaviour like this will not be tolerated within our restaurant. The table of three have also informed us that they will be writing a awful review. Unfortunately, due to us being a small business, negative reviews can really affect the image of our restaurant. We are so upset with the behaviour that has taken place tonight and we please just ask everyone to be kind. Thank you from the Exo team."

The post received hundreds of interactions, with loyal customers singing the praises of Exo Poli and urging bosses to go to the police.

One said: "They should be ashamed of themselves. How would they like it if someone spoke to their mother or sister like this. Shame on them."

Another added: "Your staff are delightful, your food is delicious and your restaurant a joy to visit. I hope these thoroughly unpleasant bullies are caught and justice is done."

Jacqueline said: "I can't believe the support people have shown us. We're only a small family business. It's lovely, how people have been.

"To be fair they (the customers) haven't posted the review they said they were going to. I've kept their till receipt and mobile number. We got a photograph of them driving away.

"I really thought they may have come back and paid their bill, but they haven't.

"It's not been easy for the hospitality industry. They (the customers) were very rude. The even had puddings."

Jacqueline, who used to live in Crete, said having her own Greek restaurant had been her "dream", and said she is "very proud" of her team, especially for how they got through the Covid pandemic and have bounced back since.