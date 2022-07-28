Site identified for new Shrewsbury health hub as six GP surgeries to move

The plans include the relocation of 45,000 patients

Now, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has announced that a site next to the Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Lidl supermarket, just off the Oteley Road, has been identified as the best option for the development.

The purpose-built hub is aimed at bringing a better range of health and care services to local communities in Shropshire.

Dr Charlotte Hart, clinical director for the Shrewsbury Primary Care Network (PCN) and clinical lead for the programme, said: “We are delighted to have progressed plans and secured this site for the hub as it is clear this location is the best option for the development.

“This is just the first step in our proposal for a Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub which we see as a real opportunity for the town to make a positive impact and improvement to local health and social care services."

The Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub would provide joined-up health and social care along with voluntary and community services.

The hub would include six GP practices along with other health and wellbeing services designed around the local population.

“Work continues on an integrated impact assessment, to review the access and services in place for people using the hub.

"Plus we are exploring transport solutions which will ensure the hub would be linked into the transport system and easily accessible to patients," Dr Hart added.

She said: “We see the hub as a great opportunity to provide different benefits to our residents, including quality services under one roof and in modern facilities, making it easier for people to attend multiple appointments in the same place, and having access to professional multi-disciplinary teams."

According to plans, six practices are set to move to the new building. They include The Beeches Medical Practice, Belvidere Medical Practice, Claremont Bank Surgery, Marden Medical Practice, Marysville Medical Practice and South Hermitage Surgery.

All their services will be transferred to the hub.

Two practices, Mytton Oak Surgery and Radbrook Green Surgery, will remain open but some of their services could be provided by the new hub.

It was previously reported the six surgeries include 45,000 patients.