Ornate pottery and animal bone unearthed at Shrewsbury Castle dig

The dig team at Shrewsbury Castle is concentrating on the motte area

A team of experts and students have been at Shrewsbury Castle, attempting to unearth clues about its history.

It is the third season they have been digging, and they are concentrating on the motte area.

Liz Painter, on behalf of student volunteers from University Centre Shrewsbury, said: "On day one, student volunteers, supervised by Dr Morn Capper, uncovered a mortar feature running from left to right across the width of the trench. Finds included glass, iron hinges and latches, as well as some glazed pottery. The team hope to uncover whether there were other features in the wall area near the postern gate."

Items found on day one of the dig

One student uncovered an ornate piece of pottery, identifying delicate flowers and vines lacing around the rim as well as gold hand-painted bird-like decoration.

Dr Nigel Baker provided students with a quick lesson on how to complete and understand ‘context sheets’ in archaeology, their use in recording the layers of earth being uncovered and how the context sheets help to piece together relationships between the layers.