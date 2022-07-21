Info sought on Shrewsbury assault.

The incident happened between 4 and 4.30am on Sunday 17 April on Wyle Cop near The Lion Hotel and a man required hospital treatment after it.
The police have issued a CCTV image of a man described as white, around 5’10 with short dark hair.
He was wearing black trousers, smart shoes and a blue shirt.
Whilstnot believed to be directly involved in the inciden, he may have useful information.
Anyone with any information that could identify him is asked to get in touch.
They can call 101 or visit www.westmercia.police.uk/.../tell-us-about.../ quoting incident 163 of 17 April.