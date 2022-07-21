Info sought on Shrewsbury assault.

West Mercia Police appeal for information

The incident happened between 4 and 4.30am on Sunday 17 April on Wyle Cop near The Lion Hotel and a man required hospital treatment after it.

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man described as white, around 5’10 with short dark hair.

He was wearing black trousers, smart shoes and a blue shirt.

Whilstnot believed to be directly involved in the inciden, he may have useful information.

Anyone with any information that could identify him is asked to get in touch.