Info sought on Shrewsbury assault.

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing for help in tracing a man they believe may have information about a serious assault in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police appeal for information
The incident happened between 4 and 4.30am on Sunday 17 April on Wyle Cop near The Lion Hotel and a man required hospital treatment after it.

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man described as white, around 5’10 with short dark hair.

He was wearing black trousers, smart shoes and a blue shirt.

Whilstnot believed to be directly involved in the inciden, he may have useful information.

Anyone with any information that could identify him is asked to get in touch.

They can call 101 or visit www.westmercia.police.uk/.../tell-us-about.../ quoting incident 163 of 17 April.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

