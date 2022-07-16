Dragon Boat festival set to return for the first time since 2019

Nicky Green and Jess Druce from Severn Hospice getting ready for the Dragon boat event

Severn Hospice’s hugely popular Dragon Boat Festival was cancelled for two years because of the pandemic meaning the charity lost out on vital funds.

Now it is full steam ahead for this year's weekend-long festival, which takes place on July 23 and 24 at Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury.

More than 30 teams will take to the water for heats in 40ft long dragon boats, battling it out to be named champions.

Hundreds of people are expected to watch from the banks of the River Severn while the boats plough through the water to the beat of a drum.

There will be a carnival atmosphere in the air as fancy dress is encouraged amongst the teams adding to the friendly rivalry.

This year, the festival is sponsored by marketing firm Croud which has offices nationwide and a base in Shrewsbury.

They will be joined on the river by a host of teams, including several from Severn Hospice, midwives and emergency room staff from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, groups from pubs and restaurants, and sports teams and local businesses.

Jess Druce from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team said: "We are so looking forward to Dragons 2022. Two years has been a long time to be away, but everyone is really excited for the weekend.

“The festival raises thousands of pounds for us and is vital in allowing us to provide compassionate and dignified care to thousands of local people when they need us most.

"It certainly is going to be quite an event and we know it will be amazing not just for those teams taking part but also for the spectators. We have had some glorious weather recently and hope for more of the same. Come on down and hear the dragons roar."