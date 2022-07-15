'I have a whiskey every night' - Shrewsbury air force veteran's secret as she celebrates her 100th

Pam Catterall celebrates her 100th birthday

Pam Catterall was surrounded by friends and family at her centenary celebrations this week at Swan Hill House care home in Shrewsbury town centre.

In the Second World War, Pam was in the Women's Auxillary Air Force, where she worked underground, directing Spitfires.

"I worked underground for three years," she said. "We plotted the routes for fighter pilots. It was the war and you just did what had to be done. We were one of many teams up and down the country."

After serving in Northumberland and the the Far East, she married husband Noel, who served in Burma. They had daughters Anne and Frances. Pam has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

When Noel was teaching at Wellington College in Berkshire, Pam helped run a house full with 55 boys. She had a team of around nine people and would organise the team to make sure all the jobs were done.

Later in life, she moved to Shropshire to be near her daughter, who lived near Lake Vyrnwy. She and Noel made the move to the county so Pam could get a bit of extra help with his care before he passed away.

She enjoyed her party, and said: "They were all terribly kind and I was spoilt."