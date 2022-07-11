Notification Settings

'Proud' president hands over

By Megan Jones

The outgoing president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has told members of his pride as he hands over presidential duties.

Outgoing Rotary president John Yeomans hands over the chain of office to Rotarian Fred McDonogh

At the presidential handover meeting, Rotarian John Yeomans spoke of how proud he was that his club had been one of the first in the district to meet again after the Coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke of the highlights of his year which included the visit of Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick that grossed around £19,000.

Other successes included crocus planting at Shrewsbury Abbey as well as the fundraising Tree of Light and Santa sleigh.

Charities supported included the food bank, Operation Sabre UK and Crucial Crew as well as the handing out of books to every pupil at The Grange School.

He made presentations to Rotarians Gareth Watkins, Bunny Parker, Peter Dimelow, Willie Strachan, Fred McDonogh and Peter Love before handing over the presidential chain to Rotarian Fred McDonogh.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

