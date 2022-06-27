Pothole repairs planned for roads across the next month

A 'multihog' working on pothole repairs.

Shropshire Council has confirmed a list of highways to be tackled by roadwork crews as it continues its efforts to deal with the backlog of potholes across the county.

The latest work will take on roads in north, central and south Shropshire – including Clun, Shrewsbury, Much Wenlock, Ellesmere, and Shifnal.

The authority has said that it will be using specialised machines – 'Multihogs' to deal with the work.

It continues the council's post-election pledge to tackle the state of Shropshire's much-criticised roads.

The authority said that since April last year, more than 32,000 potholes have been repaired across the Shropshire Council area.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The Multihog is a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads.

“It’s a really important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs to roads across Shropshire, and make them safer for all road users.”

The 'Multihog' planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.

A spokesman for the council said : "It’s quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively.

"Using the Multihog the council can reduce the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term and cut down on the need for road closures."