Pothole repairs planned for roads across the next month

Shropshire Council has confirmed a list of highways to be tackled by roadwork crews as it continues its efforts to deal with the backlog of potholes across the county.
The latest work will take on roads in north, central and south Shropshire – including Clun, Shrewsbury, Much Wenlock, Ellesmere, and Shifnal.
The authority has said that it will be using specialised machines – 'Multihogs' to deal with the work.
It continues the council's post-election pledge to tackle the state of Shropshire's much-criticised roads.
The authority said that since April last year, more than 32,000 potholes have been repaired across the Shropshire Council area.
Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The Multihog is a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads.
“It’s a really important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs to roads across Shropshire, and make them safer for all road users.”
The 'Multihog' planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.
A spokesman for the council said : "It’s quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand – tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively.
"Using the Multihog the council can reduce the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term and cut down on the need for road closures."
The roads to be tackled by the crews are as follows: A528 Cockshutt to Harmer Hill, July 4 to 8; A51 Nantwich Road, Woore, July 11 to 12; Wolfhead island on the A5 to the Avenue, July 13 to 16; Queens Head to the Go Kart, Rednal, July 18 to 21; Trefonen Village Hall entrance, July 22; A495 Whittington to Ellesmere, July 26 to 29; Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury, July 4 to 11; Frankwell Island, Shrewsbury, July 12 to 15; Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury, July 18 to 19; Shifnal Roundabout, TBC; B4368 Watling Street junction to Tea Rooms phase 5, July 1 to 2; Waterloo Road, Clun, July, 4 to 8; B4376 Much Wenlock, July 11 to 15; A442 Sutton Maddock, July 18 to 20; B4214 Tenbury Road, July 21 to 28; B4378 Shipton to Brockton, July 29 to August 2.