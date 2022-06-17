Notification Settings

Shrewsbury group holding a taster session

By Paul Jenkins

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company (SMTC) have introduced drop in sessions for anyone wishing to learn more about their work.

They are inviting anyone wishing to learn to sing musical theatre numbers in a relaxed and fun environment to come and join them no matter how little experience they have.

On Monday there is a special offer where people who aren't already members can enjoy a free, no obligation, taster session. The sessions normally cost £5.

Participants will be taught simple-to-learn harmony parts to some favourite musical theatre tunes, adding some simple choreography for an end of session run through.

Spokesperson Karen Muxworthy said “It really is great fun, they’re a really friendly, welcoming group. No-one takes themselves too seriously and there’s just as much laughter as there is singing,”

The sessions run alternate Mondays at Darwin Community Centre, Frankwell, Shrewsbury from 7.30pm to 10pm. No pre-booking is necessary, but if anyone has any questions they can contact SMTC via their Facebook page facebook.com/ShrewsburyMusicalTheatre or website at shrewsburymusicaltheatre.co.uk

