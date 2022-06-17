Shrewsbury group holding a taster session

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company

They are inviting anyone wishing to learn to sing musical theatre numbers in a relaxed and fun environment to come and join them no matter how little experience they have.

On Monday there is a special offer where people who aren't already members can enjoy a free, no obligation, taster session. The sessions normally cost £5.

Participants will be taught simple-to-learn harmony parts to some favourite musical theatre tunes, adding some simple choreography for an end of session run through.

Spokesperson Karen Muxworthy said “It really is great fun, they’re a really friendly, welcoming group. No-one takes themselves too seriously and there’s just as much laughter as there is singing,”