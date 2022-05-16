Shrewsbury students overcome fears and phobias in exciting trip

Student from Concord College, near Shrewsbury, took part in the three-day trip north, where they got to try rock climbing, abseiling and zip-lining, among other activities.

Principal Dr Michael Truss and head of Lower School Mrs Rachel Coward, together with 11 form 4 tutors, were also part of the trip to Hollowford Centre on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Castleton in the heart of the Peak District National Park.

Students were divided into small groups and had a tailored timetable of outdoor activities from which they developed skills including team working and solving problems.

Dr Truss said: “The full programme of activities and opportunities that Form 4 were given – and embraced – was extraordinary, and the involvement of tutors alongside tutees was wonderful.”.

Concord’s head of form 4 and trip organiser Paul Tilson commented: “It was certainly an exciting trip for the students and staff who have faced and, more importantly, overcome a variety of challenges.

“Some of the most rewarding moments included seeing the students supporting one another – both physically and emotionally. This was particularly when taking part in activities that they were nervous or hesitant about.”