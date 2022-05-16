Notification Settings

Shrewsbury students overcome fears and phobias in exciting trip

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

More than 80 students took an "invaluable" trip to the Peak District to build awareness, confidence and communication skills.

Student from Concord College, near Shrewsbury, took part in the three-day trip north, where they got to try rock climbing, abseiling and zip-lining, among other activities.

Principal Dr Michael Truss and head of Lower School Mrs Rachel Coward, together with 11 form 4 tutors, were also part of the trip to Hollowford Centre on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Castleton in the heart of the Peak District National Park.

Students were divided into small groups and had a tailored timetable of outdoor activities from which they developed skills including team working and solving problems.

Dr Truss said: “The full programme of activities and opportunities that Form 4 were given – and embraced – was extraordinary, and the involvement of tutors alongside tutees was wonderful.”.

Concord’s head of form 4 and trip organiser Paul Tilson commented: “It was certainly an exciting trip for the students and staff who have faced and, more importantly, overcome a variety of challenges.

“Some of the most rewarding moments included seeing the students supporting one another – both physically and emotionally. This was particularly when taking part in activities that they were nervous or hesitant about.”

Form 4 student Jady Chan, 16, said: “I feel like the activities – and outcome of the activities – were better than I expected because I was really afraid before, but I enjoyed the chance to try a lot of new things and overcome my phobias."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

